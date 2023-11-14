Two men who were allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Gzira on November 3 were arrested in Birkirkara on Monday evening, the police said.

A man suffered a foot injury in the incident which started during an argument in a bar and continued on the seafront.

The aggressor and an accomplice managed to get away, but the police said they were subsequently identified as a 32-year-old man resident in Paola and a 43-year-old resident in Mqabba. They were tracked down, followed, surrounded and arrested in Birkirkara at about 7pm on Monday.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are continuing.