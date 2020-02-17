The police have arrested two men believed to have assaulted two others during an argument in Buġibba early on Sunday.

The men are a 31-year-old Bulgarian and a 29-year-old Ukrainian.

The police said in a statement that investigations began when two foreign men stormed into the Qawra police station at 5am on Sunday, one with blood gushing out of his face and head, claiming they were assaulted by another two men in Triq il-Kavetta, Buġibba.

An ambulance was called but one of the men fainted and lost consciousness. They were taken to Mater Dei Hospital where one was certified to have suffered serious injuries while the other was only slightly injured.

The police immediately began searching for the assailants and the alleged perpetrators were arrested on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.