Two Frenchmen, aged 19 and 21, were arrested early on Monday morning as they strolled on the St Julian’s promenade smashing Christmas decorations.

The police said the St Julian’s police station received a report at 12.45am that two men were smashing Christmas decorations installed in Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier in St Julian’s. The police went on site where they found the two men who fit the description they were given. They were immediately arrested and escorted to the police depot for investigation.

Preliminary investigation shows that the men had vandalised four Christmas trees to the detriment of the St Julian’s local council. They are expected to be charged in court on Tuesday.

Police investigations are under way.