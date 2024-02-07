Two armed robbers, allegedly caught in the act by policemen patrolling St Paul’s Bay streets in the early hours of Monday morning, were remanded in custody upon arraignment.

Mitchel Buhagiar, a 33-year-old sales manager, and Konrad Cassar, a 47-year-old water leaks technician, both from St Paul’s Bay, were caught red-handed while allegedly attempting to rob a supermarket store in Triq il-Maskli at around 3 am.

Three police officers patrolling the area were alerted by the commotion which led them to the store where they spotted two masked and armed men holding up the female cashier and a male shop worker, prosecuting Inspector Clayton Camilleri explained.

One of the men carried a knife while the other had a screwdriver-like instrument which later turned out to be a sharpening tool.

When foiled, one of the suspects immediately cooperated and lay face down on the floor.

But his partner in crime tried to escape, heading to the toilets and stores at the back of the supermarket where he was subsequently arrested.

The pair were jointly charged with attempted aggravated theft, unlawfully holding the two victims against their will, causing them to fear violence, as well as wilfully breaching the public peace.

Both were also charged with relapsing.

Buhagiar was separately charged with slightly injuring the male shop worker by putting the knife to his back, failing to obey legitimate police orders, wilful damage to third-party property as well as breaching bail.

They pleaded not guilty.

Assisted by legal aid lawyers, both accused requested bail.

Buhagiar had a fixed job and there was no fear of absconding. He has a drug problem and wished to start a rehabilitation programme, lawyer Alexia Vassallo argued.

Cassar was also a drug addict who wished to reform himself. He had a fixed address and job and the convictions on his conduct sheet related to offences dating back ten years.

The request was objected to by the prosecution in both cases.

The accused were caught red-handed and were armed while carrying out a crime against the person.

Both men were untrustworthy and their criminal record offered no peace of mind, AG lawyer Claire Sammut countered.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, turned down the request.

Buhagiar had already been afforded an opportunity when granted bail in separate proceedings, observed the court.

Moreover the fear of tampering with evidence, the need to protect third parties and serious doubts as to the accused’s trustworthiness led the court to deny bail.

As for Cassar, the court observed that the accused was masked when attempting the hold-up, thus indicating that the crime was planned and that the accused tried to hide away from justice.

Although he cooperated when arrested, there were eyewitnesses who still had to testify.

The court also issued a Protection Order in respect of the alleged victims, including the two workers and shop owners.

AG lawyer Claire Sammut and Inspector Clayton Camilleri prosecuted.