Five men aged between 19 and 26 were arrested in Marsa early on Saturday following theft attempts.

They are expected to be charged in court on Sunday.

The police said early on Sunday the arrest took place at a store in the Moll tal-Ħatab area at around 1am.

The police had received information that suspicious-looking men had been seen in the area.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit went on site and in a room in a stores complex found the men, wearing dark clothes and gloves. They also found fresh signs of break-in within two stores and two large bolt cutters.

Ħamrun district police embarked on investigations and found that the men had allegedly committed thefts from the same stores a few days ago.

