Two brothers, accused of grievously injuring a barman during a violent brawl which broke out inside a Ħamrun shop four years ago, were cleared of all criminal liability.

Dion Farrugia, 29 and his brother Ramsey, 25, were targeted as the prime suspects behind the assault during which the barman had allegedly been struck on the head with a heavy beer glass while his back was turned to the counter.

When speaking to investigators after the incident, which took place one October evening back in 2015, the victim had explained how it had all been sparked off by a verbal argument he had with the bar owner’s cousin – whom he chided for allegedly handing out free drinks to her friends at the bar.

The barman had put his foot down, switching off the lights, declaring that he was closing shop for the night and ordering everyone out.

However, as he stood with his back to the bar counter, facing a mirror at the rear end of the shop, the two brothers, one of them bearing a distinctive arm tattoo, had allegedly re-entered the bar. That was when he was suddenly hit on the back of his head, presumably by a heavy glass thrown in his direction, the man had explained.

A medico-legal expert later certified that the victim had suffered a cut and a fractured skull compatible with a blunt trauma caused by a heavy object.

The bar owner, who had left the place some time earlier, returned after a call from his barman. He had told police he had noted toppled bottles on one shelf and shattered glass on the floor. Nothing was touched until the forensic team arrived on site, the witness had explained.

Another witness who had been at the bar at the time testified that he had taken his leave upon sensing that the situation was escalating, hearing the sound of shattered glass as he stepped outside. However, he was unable to tell who was fighting.

Another witness claimed that there was “great confusion” involving “all those present” when the fight broke out, but could not tell whether the co-accused had been responsible for the barman’s injuries.

Criminal action was instituted on the basis of the version supplied by the barman who had subsequently chosen not to testify and renouncing the case, declaring that he had since forgiven the two brothers.

The statements released by the two co-accused without legal assistance were declared inadmissible as evidence against them.

The court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, observed that the prosecution’s case was not corroborated by the testimony of eye-witnesses, noting further that one direct witness had chosen not to testify for fear of self-incrimination while the bar assistant was never summoned to give evidence.

Moreover, photos of the bar after the alleged brawl, given that the scene had been preserved, showed no broken glass on the floor behind the bar, nor signs of fallen bottles or broken glass shelving, the Court observed.

Fingerprints of one of the brothers on four glasses on the bar top could only prove his presence inside the shop, the Court said.

Nor had the object that caused the injury actually been identified.

Upon the basis of all evidence put forward, the Court declared that it could not find guilt upon “mere conjectures” and thereby cleared the two men of all criminal liability.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.