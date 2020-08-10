Two clubbers involved in an early morning brawl outside a Paceville club earlier this month, on Monday pleaded not guilty to causing damages to Havana Club, nine days after the violent incident.

Bashar Sheick Ahmad Antar, 18, from Swatar, and Yusef Sheh Ahmad Haled, 28, from San Gwann, were charged with wilfully damaging third party property, breaching the peace as well as being drunk in public.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the violent brawl that took place between 4am and 6am on August 1, outside the Havana Club, on St George’s Road.

The men, both Syrian nationals, had allegedly been thrown out of the club after a friend of theirs had smashed a glass. The argument spilled over outside the premises where the disgruntled clubbers allegedly threw bottles at the bouncers who firmly guarded the club’s entrance.

As police investigations continued, the two suspects were arrested and arraigned, nine days after the violent incident, both pleading not guilty.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Victor Axiak, upheld a request for bail by each of the accused, against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €4,000 and an order to sign the bail book twice a week.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.