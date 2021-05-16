Two men have been arrested after they were found in possession of five kilograms of cocaine with a street value of €250,000.

The police said that after weeks of observations on the men, aged 44 and 49, they were intercepted in St Paul's Bay by the Drugs Squad on Friday.

The younger man, who is Maltese, was carrying three kilograms of what the police suspect is cocaine while two kilograms of the drug were found in the older man’s car. The latter is Italian. The police also found a large amount of cash.

An inquiry is being held.

The men are expected to be charged in court on Sunday.

