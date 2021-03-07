Refereeing standards in England’s Premier League are deteriorating so rapidly, these days it often feels like they are being officiated by people entirely unacquainted with the concept of football.

Once upon a time, English referees were a reasonably reliable species. Not the greatest in the world, by any stretch of the imagination, but capable of officiating to an acceptable standard. They got the job done.

Sadly, it’s getting harder and harder to say that is still true.

The modern English referee is an uncomfortable mix of nerves and confusion, a broken soul, riddled with self-doubt and indecision.

And the reason behind this drop in standards? Good old VAR.

Where once match officials had belief in their own judgement and observational powers, they have been reduced to nervous wrecks, trying to run a game of football knowing they could be undermined at any moment by a video replay.

A system that was meant to offer support and encouragement is only serving to heap further pressure on this poor, oppressed group of individuals. They know big brother is watching and that he won’t hesitate to humiliate them on a global scale whenever the opportunity arises.

When you see a previously decent referee like Lee Mason completely lose the plot, ruling out a goal, ruling it back in again, then ruling it out again after VAR intervenes, then you know we have a problem.

Being told they made a mistake and need to change a decision must be horrendous. It’s nothing less than a public humiliation

I warned before VAR was introduced that it had the possibility of making refs lazy and dependent. And it has. What I didn’t see coming is that it would gradually erode both their ability to make clear decisions and the confidence they need to do so.

Someone suggested last week, an ex-footballer I believe, that the solution was to get the referees miked up so at least people could hear what was being said between them and VAR command.

But that is only going to heap more pressure on the officials at a time when they need less scrutiny. Being told by the fifth official (are they called that yet?) that they made a mistake and need to change a decision must be horrendous. It’s nothing less than a public humiliation, more so if it is an obvious error.

To have that conversation broadcast to the stadium, fans, managers and world at large would be another nail in the coffin of their confidence. Absolutely, categorically not what they need.

So what is the solution?

Well, you know my opinion on this. Bin the whole sorry VAR mess and go back to how things were before. Let referees control games on their own merit using their instincts and experience.

There will be mistakes, sure. Humans are fallible and always will be. But I would rather have a few mistakes we can all laugh about at the pub (if it ever opens again) than the sorry, confused chaos we are currently enduring.

Not only has the cure for referee fallibility turned out to be worse than the problem it was supposed to fix, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that it isn’t going to fix it anyway.

It’s just another fine mess VAR has got us into…

Is there any point in holding Euro 2020?

Nobody would like to see England host a major football tournament more than me. Euro 96 seems like a lifetime ago, which, I suppose, it actually was.

Well, the possibility of that happening took a step closer last week in a rather weird circumstance when Boris Johnson offered to host all of this summer’s Euro 2020 football tournament, rather than just the semi-finals and final.

The tournament, postponed from last summer because of COVID, is due to be held around the continent as a way of marking the 60th anniversary of the competition. Share the love, sort of thing. But with the COVID situation across all of Europe still grim, that plan is looking more and more unworkable. Or at least not sensible.

Hence Johnson’s invitation to bring football home.

But for me, the crucial part of this alternative plan is what happens to the fans? Would the stadia be left empty to fight the virus? Would they be at half capacity? Would they be full, but only of fans based in England? Would it be a fan free-for-all?

Those are the questions that need answering because if the idea is to play the games without supporters – which would be totally understandable, of course – then I am struggling to see the point in holding the competition at all.

There is an argument – a very valid one – in favour of continuing domestic leagues in the face of the pandemic. The clubs need revenue, the players need something to keep them going and the fans need a shred of normality to cling to.

But those arguments don’t hold true for international football. And especially not for a tournament like Euro 2020, which should be all about the fans.

If there is no way that supporters can safely be allowed into grounds by June, if the whole thing would need to be played against the soundtrack of taped crowds, then better to just draw a line through the whole thing and move on to the next one.

A soulless, empty, bleak tournament is not going to help anyone at this stage.

Meanwhile, however, Johnson also announced that Britain Plus (the UK and Ireland in this case) would be bidding to host the 2030 World Cup.

Now that is an idea that does tickle my fancy. Yes, it’s nine years away but I suspect I will need that long to save up for a ticket or two…

