The Malta darts national team bowed out of the WDF Europe 2022 tournament when they were beaten by Finland 9-0 on Friday.

Despite the heavy scoreline, the Maltese players were unlucky on many occasions as they didn’t manage to hit the double numbers to close the game.

On the other hand, the Finnish players were clinical in their throws to eventually win the contest.

Despite Friday’s defeat, the Maltese team can still look back at a very promising performance in the championships.

In fact, drawn in Group 1, the Maltese managed to beat the Faroe Islands 9-7, Hungary 9-8 and Austria 9-7 with their only defeat coming against a strong England side 9-3.

Click here for full story