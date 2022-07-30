Team Malta’s commitments in Birmingham continued on Saturday with squash and lawn bowls.

In Lawn Bowls, Men’s Triples team Peter Ellul, Troy Lorimer and Shaun Parnis gave a fine display of determination and mental strength when, despite being four points down managed to fight back to draw against a strong Indian team with a final score of 16-16.

With this result they will proceed on to the quarter-final stage, with their next game is scheduled for Sunday at 3pm.

Whilst the Women’s Four team still have one game to go against Malaysia, but the two defeats already suffered mean that they did not qualify to proceed to the quarter-final round.

In squash, Niall Engerer who on Friday won the Maltese derby against Kijan Sultana had to contend with world number two player Paul Coll.

