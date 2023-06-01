The Malta mes squash national selection struck gold in the team competition as they battled past Liechtenstein 3-1 in an exciting final at the Marsa Sports Club.

Brad Hindle Deguara, Kijan Sultana, Duncan Stahl and Daniel Zammit Lewis turned on the style to reaffirm our country’s dominance in the sport.

While every player in the team gave their fair share in the success, one cannot but not highlight the significant contribution of Hindle Deguara whose presence in the team seemed to give the team added confidence with his guile and experience.

Sultana and Zammit Lewis managed to win some valuable points in difficult moments while Stahl produced a lion-hearted display throughout the competition.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt