Two men who are believed to be behind at least 15 burglaries have been arrested.

The suspects, who are aged 38 and 45 and both from Georgia, were taken into custody on Friday afternoon during a police operation in Żabbar.

Police investigators believe that the men robbed several private homes across Malta in the past months, stealing jewellery, clothes, perfumes, cash and other items. They are believed to form part of an international crime syndicate.

On Friday afternoon, police officers circled the Żabbar house where the two men were living and arrested them. Many of the items reported stolen were found during a subsequent search of the property.

Both men are to be charged in court on Sunday before magistrate Josette Demicoli. Major Crime Unit inspectors Christina Delia and Joseph Mercieca and district inspector Ryan Vella are leading the case.