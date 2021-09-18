Valletta coach Jose Antonio Cardoso Mendes has told his players to put behind them their derby debacle against Floriana as the Citizens look to relaunch their league campaign when they face Gżira United at the National Stadium on Saturday evening (kick-off: 7pm).

The Portuguese coach and his players came under fire from the club’s fans after their poor showing against Floriana which saw the team struggle to leave their mark against their neighbouring rivals who ran riot and clinch an impressive 3-0 win.

Toze Mendes, as the Portuguese coach is known, has now issued a rallying cry to his players to focus solely on their match against Gżira United where they have their opportunity to show their real potential.

