Chelsea suffered their first Premier League defeat this season as Edouard Mendy’s embarrassing blunder put Leeds on course for a 3-0 win, while Brighton condemned West Ham to a third successive loss on Sunday.

Mendy’s costly mistake was the catalyst for Chelsea’s shocking implosion at Elland Road as Brenden Aaronson netted after catching the goalkeeper taking too long in possession.

Rodrigo’s fourth goal in three games this season doubled Leeds’ advantage before half-time.

