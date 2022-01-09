Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could miss Senegal’s opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations against Zimbabwe after he was among a new group of players to test positive for Covid-19.

Mendy, captain Kalidou Koulibaly and forward Famara Diedhiou returned positive results Saturday during required tests 48 hours ahead of their tournament opener, the Senegalese Football Federation said.

The trio will be unavailable for Senegal’s first game in Bafoussam unless further tests come back negative.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.