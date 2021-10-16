Ben Chilwell sent Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League as his blistering strike and a superb display from Edouard Mendy sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had been knocked out of pole position by Liverpool’s 5-0 rout of Watford a few hours earlier.

But Chelsea had the perfect response with a gritty victory in their first league meeting with their west London neighbours for 74 years.

Chilwell’s fiercely-struck goal in first-half stoppage-time was enough to give Chelsea their sixth win in eight league games.

But Chelsea had to rely on a series of fine saves from Mendy in the closing stages before they could move one point clear of second-placed Liverpool.

