The Malta Basketball Association (MBA) announced on Wednesday the postponement of the men’s Knock-Out final between Hibernians and Mellieha Libertas.
The announcement, made through a statement by the association early in the afternoon, clarified that this was done in light of the ongoing investigation following the regular-season game between Hibs and Depiro BC on Saturday.
