Gameday 14 of the BOV Men’s League resulted in a definite outcome as regards the playoff berths after Mellieħa Libertas’ win over Depiro ascertained the northerners’ place amongst the top four teams progressing to the post-season stage.

Here, one of the league semifinal series matches the regular league leaders against the fourth-placed team whilst the second and third-placed teams will be facing each other in the other series.

As things stand, with one game day to go, Starlites Naxxar and Hibs are certain of their respective top two positions.

