The Malta waterpolo national teams discovered their opponents for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers as the men’s selection are bidding for a fourth qualification to the tournament finals that will be played in Split, Croatia.

Initially, the qualifying campaign was expected to be split into two rounds, one in November and the other in March, with Malta, being one of the top 16 seeded teams to compete in the second part of the qualifiers.

However, LEN decided to cancel the first qualification round due to the number of registered teams for the competition and there will be only one round to earn a place in the finals.

