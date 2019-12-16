A controversial application for a large residential block close to the historic Ta’ Mensija Chapel in San Ġwann has been unanimously refused by the planning authority.

The decision was taken despite the developer’s request to suspend the sitting pending their request for the Environment and Resources Authority to “reconsider” a recently-issued conservation order to safeguard the site earmarked for the development.

Submitted by Clifton Cassar, the proposal was for the demolition of dilapidated structures to make way for 39 luxury apartments and pools over five floors, along a ridge overlooking Wied Għomor. The project which lies in an area of ecological importance included the excavation of three basement levels for an underground parking facility.

Though the site lies within the development zone, the Environment and Resources Authority had objected due to the risks posed by the geological characteristics of the area. Such concerns stemmed from the presence of several caves and a sinkhole which could jeopardise the structural integrity of the proposed block and its surroundings, thus “putting people’s life a risk”. Last month ERA issued a conservation order to safeguard the site.

The area also includes Torri ta’ Lanzun, one of the last examples of a fortified farmhouse in Malta. Both the farmhouse and the chapel are Grade 1 cultural heritage sites located barely 50 metres away from the proposed development.

Moreover, the environmental watchdog warned that the height of the proposed development will also have a negative impact through shading on some 30 protected carob trees which are more than 100 years old.

Apart from ERA, objections which totalled more than 205 were also made by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, the Church, NGOs and residents.

Objectors also point out that previous applications for much smaller developments on the same site have been rejected in the past, and that certain aspects of the proposal are in breach of planning policies such as the overall height when compared to the adjacent villas and bungalows.

