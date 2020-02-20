The Transport Ministry on Thursday celebrated the rebuilding of Mensija Road between San Ġwann and Mensija, with roads minister Ian Borg visiting the site to greet pedestrians, residents, shop-keepers, motorists.

The minister said the 500-metre stretch was one of 130 residential roads completed since the launch last year of a major €700m project for the resurfacing of all of Malta's roads.

“The rebuilding of this road does not only benefit the residents here but also local shops that are the backbone of this community,” the minister said.

“The local council would never have been in a position to finance the rebuilding of this road had the government not intervened,” he continued.

He said that works on another 50 roads are also being completed and the rebuilding of another 150 will begin in the coming months. The roads will amount to more than 110 kilometres and also include another 370 kilometres of services, such as waterworks and 215 kilometres of new pavements.