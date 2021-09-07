It’s a common saying in football and in all sports that you’re only as good as your last performance, and that is one of the key elements that Malta Under-21 coach Gilbert Agius is trying to instil in his players ahead of this evening’s tough encounter against Russia in Khimki on Tuesday (kick-off: 18.00).

The Malta U-21 youngsters head into the match against the Russians in high spirits following their impressive 4-1 win over the Northern Ireland on Friday with Mattia Veselji netting a brace with two other goals coming from Jake Engerer and Ayrton Attard.

On the other hand, Russia opened their Group C commitments with a heavy 4-1 defeat to Spain and will certainly look to bounce back in style with victory over Malta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta