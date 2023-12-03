Malta women’s national team coach Manuela Tesse has urged her players to be more mature in their UEFA Women’s Nations League finale against Latvia.

The Italian tactician pointed out that the mental aspect will play a crucial factor as Malta and Latvia take on each other in Tuesday’s big showdown at the Centenary Stadium.

Despite being held to a goalless draw in Moldova on Friday, Malta still lead their League C group, three points clear of Latvia.

Tesse’s selection will be guaranteed an historic League B promotion if they manage to pick up at least a point on Tuesday.

