Mental aspect is key against tough opponents, says Ebejer

For any Maltese national team, facing opponents who are considered as powerhouses in European football is always a tough ask.

The most recent example is the men’s national team’s debacle against Croatia where Devis Mangia’s side shipped seven goals in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

When Malta will host Denmark women’s team this Friday, it will be another tough evening for Mark Gatt’s selection.

The Maltese players have already been on the losing end against the Danes in their previous three encounters, with the 15th-ranked side scoring 23 goals.

Denmark are runners-up of the 2017 European Championship, one of the hot favourites to claim this year’s crown in England and are well-placed to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta