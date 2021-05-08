Mental health professionals have welcomed the government’s relaunch of a strategy for the sector and the opening of a new ward at Mount Carmel Hospital as “a step in the right direction”.

The Alliance for Mental Health said it was encouraged by the efforts made by the health department’s mental health services unit to set up and develop the 10-bed Maria Sciberras ward at Mount Carmel, which is due to open soon.

The ward will treat female patients who have mental health issued related to drug use and has been equipped in line with international quality standards.

“This improvement will definitely ameliorate the patients’ experience within the psychiatric hospital, as well as that of the professionals and staff working there,” the Alliance said in a statement.

It also noted with pleasure that Health Minister Chris Fearne had indicated that an interim hospital for the mental health sector would be set up, while a more permanent, new mental health hospital on the Mater Dei Hospital campus was set up.

The alliance said it appeared its talks with authorities over the past years had left their mark and that appreciation of stakeholders has increased.

“We emphasise the importance of dialogue especially in the development of patient-centred systems and work practices which impinge on critical day to day issues which determine the holistic wellbeing of both patient and carer,” it said.

The alliance looked forward to more collaboration with health authorities in the future, saying it “finds this renewed sense of energy within the mental health sector very encouraging.”

The Alliance for Mental Health brings together associations working within the mental health sector and represents different stakeholders, from service users to mental health professionals.