Richmond Foundation’s 1770 helpline, which was set up to provide mental health support, is now available 24/7.

More than 30 mental health professionals will be available during the COVID-19 pandemic to support callers or refer them to professionals for further psychological help, if they feel it is needed.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the helpline earlier this week, saying that the unusual situation could strain people who had never experienced mental problems before.

Fearne urged the public to use the helpline rather than stay silent, and also reminded people with preexisting mental health conditions to take good care of themselves and regularly speak to professionals.

The minister thanked the Richmond Foundation for collaborating in the initiative.