Mental health at work comprises the emotional, psychological and social well-being of employees. However, the question to answer is: who is responsible for mental health in organisations?

Although, it is common practice for leaders to say that employees are at the centre of work, oftentimes, this is said in the context of treating employees well so that they will be productive. However, where do leaders stand when it comes to the mental health of their employees?

We are currently experiencing a shift in expectations, wherein employees believe that leaders should not only support mental health, but they should also take responsibility for it. The latter places a significant onus on the leaders to put mental health on top of their agenda. This expectation is justified as leaders have the capability to create a positive working environment that promotes mental well-being and fun at work. This can be done through the provision of more autonomy, recognition and connection.

A leader may encourage more autonomy at work by building a culture based on trust. Employees are given the space and freedom to decide how, when and where their work is done. Typical examples would be:

(i) providing the opportunity to work remotely on chosen days, and/or ;

(ii) giving an element of flexibility when it comes to working hours.

As a result, employees feel that they are in control of their workload and become more accountable for their work. Hence, the leader’s role centres around empowering employees rather than micro-managing them.

Recognition needs to be done in a meaningful way in order to have a positive impact on the employees’ mental health. It can take the form of complementing employees’ behaviour, their team working disposition or simply by thanking them for performing daily tasks. Regular conversations are key for employees to feel appreciated. These conversations may serve to keep employees informed about any changes but also for career development purposes. By engaging in such conversations, leaders show interest in their respective employees’ opinion and project respect and dignity towards their team members.

Employees also need to feel connected, and leaders can create a sense of belonging through communication and involvement. Ways on how to involve employees may include asking for their opinions on certain matters and/or by establishing working groups made up of employees whose objective is to propose better modes of working. Moreover, leaders need to be trained to recognise any warning signs of emotional distress and offer the support needed.

By implementing such practices at the workplace, leaders are shouldering the responsibility of their employees’ mental health. But who is taking care of the leaders’ mental well-being?

In reality, leaders themselves may need support in this area so we cannot leave them out of the equation. We cannot just expect leaders to also be responsible for their own emotional, psychological and social well-being. This is why organisations should implement initiatives that focus on mental-health awareness and early intervention treatment from psychologists or other professionals. Such a holistic approach ensures that the organisation optimises on employees’ future mental health.

Tania Camilleri leads Bank of Valletta’s Learning and Development Centre. Any views, assumptions or opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

