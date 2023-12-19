Teachers will have mental health support, students will spend more time doing physical activity at school, and parents will be encouraged to participate more in school life, according to the Education Ministry's proposed National Education Strategy.

A consultation document, released on Tuesday, is based on three pillars:

wellbeing

growth and empowerment, and

equity and inclusion.

"The central pillar within the National Education Strategy 2024-2030 would be that of wellbeing," the strategy says.

Minister Clifton Grima said students, families, teachers, and organisations forged the strategy from scratch through a series of 200 meetings.

Besides the full white paper, a child-friendly version of the document was also published, Grima told the media and stakeholders, including representatives from the Malta Union of Teachers and the University of Malta's rector, Alfred Vella.

"We believed a document such as this needed to be drafted by stakeholders; you have the knowledge, the skills and, above all, the classroom experience of the classroom to know what is needed in the education system," he said.

Among the measures listed under the "growth and empowerment" pillar is a revised national curriculum to reflect the needs of the future, more cooperation between the education sector and industry, recognition of elite athletes, and the re-enforcement of Maltese as a core subject.

Reducing absenteeism and assessing international students for educational background and socio-emotional health besides language skills are among the measures proposed in to "equity and inclusion".

In terms of well-being, there are proposals for both teachers and students.

For students, the strategy proposes a proactive approach towards their abilities to manage social relationships and more robust intervention services related to mental health.

The ministry will involve educators in policy formulation, cut down administrative burdens and promote the policy to higher education students and older adults interested in a career change.

The public consultation document is open until February 13 and can be accessed here.