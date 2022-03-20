Over the last couple of years, more people than ever before have been asking themselves ‘What is mental health?’

It is a great question to ask, and a welcome shift from an older paradigm where mental health concerns were previously only addressed in the case of serious illness.

Mental health is increasingly becoming part of our daily concern; partly out of necessity, because we are suffering the effects of a lifestyle that has put increased stress on our well-being. But the other part is aspirational: we are beginning to realise that mental health is not just about illness, it is a daily reminder of some of the most important things in our life.

This newfound search to answer the question ‘what is mental health?’ has created fertile ground for us to re-examine how different aspects of our life may impact our well-being.

There are plenty of life situations that may not result in serious mental health issues but which may nonetheless have a significant damaging impact on our lives. We are paying attention to these impacts and wondering if it is all worth it.

Perhaps one of the aspects that has come under most examination is our work. Globally we have experienced the ‘Great Resignation’, with waves of people leaving their jobs even before having an alternative lined up. The role that our work plays in our lives is being reassessed, and we have become more and more aware that our mental health is not worth sacrificing for a job.

The corporate world has long been ignoring a key part of its human “resources”, and that is the human part. It is quite ironic that it is the laws of supply and demand that are now pushing companies to become ‘more human’, to pay attention to the well-being of their “resources”.

Such ideas have been proposed since the 1970s, but it was the COVID-19 pandemic that truly showed us that well-being should be a cornerstone of business strategy.

However, while many nowadays understand the importance of mental health, some business leaders are completely unprepared to create a company culture that truly reflects this.

2021 has shown us that companies that take their employees’ well-being seriously have lower turnover rates, lower absenteeism and find it much easier to recruit new talent. This trend is only set to accelerate given that the younger generations are increasingly looking for these company values.

As British-American author and inspirational speaker Simon Sinek said: “If you don’t know people, you don’t know business.”

It is a lot easier to do business without having to grapple with the intangible factor of people’s “inner worlds”, yet the latter is becoming a bigger and bigger indicator of business success.

For leaders to rise to this challenge, they need to embrace these ideas, and then seriously consider how business culture can be moulded to contribute positively to human life.

Taking care of employees needs to go beyond freebies and theme nights and be based on a deep and sincere understanding of what makes human beings flourish.

We need to train the next generation of leaders to embody these values so that they can create safe and nourishing workspaces.

There are so many wonderful questions that the business community, HR professionals and executives need to be asking at this exciting time of cultural change.

We each have the chance to be part of this shift and play a role in designing how our workplaces will evolve. Some things we do today will be completely obsolete in the years to come.

As a leader striving to be ahead of the curve, and part of the leading edge of these innovations, the best thing we can do is to open up to honest inquiry, be curious about new ideas and have the courage to experiment with ideas that take us out of our comfort zone.

This topic will be discussed at a conference focusing on ‘Mental Wellness at the Workplace’ being organised in Malta on April 5. The event will give business leaders advice on creating a company culture that is supportive of serious mental health and on how to ensure that work is a source of fulfilment and not of negative stress.

It will be possible to attend the conference in person or virtually.

For more information, visit www.mentalwellnessconference.eu.

Yasmin De Giorgio is the founder of EcoSpa and CEO