Malta celebrated a successful summer as its athletes made themselves and their country proud during the Commonwealth Games and the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF).

Following the end of events, the Malta Olympic Committee (MOC) expressed its satisfaction towards the progress made by the country’s athletes, most of which led to a Commonwealth Games Bronze medal in Judo for Katryna Esposito, and a EYOF Bronze in athletics for Matthew Galea Soler.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, MOC President Julian Pace Bonello said that despite the high level of both competitions, the Committee expected the best.

“From our contingents, we expected good results, even while considering the high level of these games,” Pace Bonello said.

“From the 29 athletes, almost every one of them had at least a win. We had a national record in athletics, a personal best and a bronze medal for Katya Esposito. In the EYOF, this year was historic as Matthew Galea Soler won bronze – the first we have ever won in such a competition.”

Esposito’s achievement made rounds on local media as the 21-year-old won Malta’s medal at the Games and the judoka hopes it will inspire others.

“It was a very nice experience,” Esposito said, “I’m very fortunate to be given this experience and I feel honoured to not only have represented Malta but also to have won a medal for my country.

“I hope it inspires the new generation of athletes coming up to continue to strive to do well in sport. Now I know on what areas I will have to work and hopefully I can continue on this path.”

