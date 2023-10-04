Borussia Dortmund are showing “mental strength and an extreme will to win,” striker Niclas Fuellkrug said on Tuesday, ahead of hosting Milan.

Dortmund suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss away at Paris Saint-Germain in the first round of the Champions League, but they have developed a winning habit in the Bundesliga in 2023, losing once in 25 league games.

That one loss however was a defeat at Bayern in April which ultimately helped cost them the title.

Fuellkrug said he “dislikes the perception” that Dortmund are struggling.

“We have won our last three games and are unbeaten in the league for half a year, so in terms of our play it can’t be that bad.”

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...