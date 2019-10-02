The Malta Business Bureau (MBB) and HSBC Malta Foundation launched Invest+, a project seeking to improve levels of financial literacy in Malta through mentoring sessions and workshops on finance, accounting, savings and investment. The objective is not to turn participants into financial experts, but to give them an understanding of crucial concepts, therefore allowing them to become financially independent on a personal and professional level.

In his address, MBB president Simon De Cesare said: “As a business-representative organisation, the Malta Business Bureau has embarked on various distinct initiatives, covering different policy areas, to help bring together the EU vision and interests of the Maltese business community.”

De Cesare explained that financial education matters for the EU for three key reasons.

“First of all, keeping in mind the rapidly ageing population, financial literacy helps to reduce the pressure on pension systems by promoting a shift towards personal insurance schemes. Secondly, basic financial knowledge also helps individuals to understand the implications of indebtedness, especially when considering that mortgage-debt makes up an overwhelming share of the total debt of euro-area households. Thirdly, by contributing to economic growth, financial education can help mitigate poverty, inequality, social exclusion and social immobility in the EU.”

Speaking on behalf of the HSBC Malta Foundation, CEO Andrew C. Beane stated that the foundation’s support to MBB is: “An investment which is part of a much broader, and deeper commitment to developing future skills, a key part of the bank’s updated sustainability strategy.”

In her presentation, project manager Marija Elena Borg described Invest+ as a follow-up initiative to a past EU-funded project that successfully developed a free financial literacy online toolkit, accessible to the public via: http://www.investproject.eu/. She emphasised that the ultimate objective of Invest + is to ensure that the financial content which has been collected and developed in this past project reaches as many people as possible, through an interactive educational and mentoring programme.

The first Invest+ mentoring sessions will be organised this month and in November, in conjunction with the Malta CSR Institute. Interested individuals are encouraged to request an application form by sending an e-mail to admin@mbb.org.mt.