The first phase of a new cattery which can host up to 150 cats was inaugurated on Tuesday morning.

What was once 900 sqm of fields behind the Animal Welfare offices in Għammieri, in Luqa, is now a haven for ill and stray cats rescued by Animal Welfare officials and volunteers.

The cattery is an enclosed open space for cats to roam around. It has five indoor hubs, and three isolation units for any felines suffering from diseases or recovery from injuries.

Two of the five indoor hubs were inaugurated by Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said.

Bugeja Said said the cattery is a €150,000 investment and will provide a home for over 150 cats.

“If it wasn't for the help of so many volunteers, the government would not be able to solve the problem of abandoned and feral cats, so I wish to thank them for all the hours they provide to save stray animals,” she said.

Bolt is one of the cats currently residing at the new cattery. He is being treated for a skin infection and will later be put up for adoption. Photo: Giulia Magri

The new cattery comes months after foster carers and volunteers voiced their concerns about the overwhelming number of stray kittens. At the time, there were some 500 kittens being kept by foster carers.

Bugeja Said said the government was working on investing in more shelters for abandoned animals, and that amendments to the Animal Welfare Act are currently being debated in parliament to improve the situation of Animal Rights.

“We want to reduce animal abuse on our island, and we are also working on regulations for groomers, breeders and pet sitters,” Bugeja Said said.

This summer, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina warned that Malta could be heading towards a situation where “kill shelters” would have to be introduced, as shelters could no longer keep up with the fast growing population of stray animals.

Speaking at the inauguration, Refalo said the new cattery was a good step forward, but much more needed to be done.

Reflecting on the amendments to the Animal Welfare Act, Refalo said more work needed to be done regarding the enforcement and prosecution of crimes relating to animal abuse.

"It is a project which is a budget measure and an electoral promise, a promise we are working on to protect our animals," he said.

The cattery vet, Clarissa Edwards, told Times of Malta that the new cattery will have two roles: one being a temporary home for cats recovering from illnesses or injuries, which will later be put up for adoption, and other cats which are too "feral" to be adopted and will remain at the cattery.

"We have big plans for the year to come, we will be placing more cat scratching posts, more climbing structures such as ladders and small hiding spots," Edwards said.

She said so far Animal Welfare has homed over 400 cats.

The cattery team is made up of herself, two qualified nurses, cat carers and volunteers who help with the maintenance of the yard and units.

Apart from the indoor hubs, cats have ample outdoor space in the yard to roam about. Photo: Giulia Magri