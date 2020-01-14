Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been included in Politico's list of the top 20 MEPs to watch in 2020.



Mr Agius Saliba was selected because he will be in charge of his committee's report on the Digital Services Act. This is expected to set rules on how platforms such as Google and Facebook police illegal content online.



Politico reported that the MEP would work on what is already one of the mandate's most high-profile technology files while navigating a new environment. His report, it said, would set the tone on an issue that was already described as more controversial than the copyright reform.



"It will certainly be challenging, and it will not lack diverging opinions, but I am up for this task, and I will keep working for a better Europe for our citizens," Mr Agius Saliba said.