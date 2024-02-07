MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been nominated for a prize for his work at the European Parliament by Parliament Magazine, the Labour Party said in a statement on Wednesday.

Agius Saliba is being nominated for the ‘Youth Champion of the Mandate’ prize which rewards MEPs for the work they performed throughout the last five years.

He has previously been nominated for the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Award (2020), the Health and Wellbeing Award (2022) and the Digital Strategy and the Single Market Award (2023). This year he is the only Maltese MEP to earn a nomination in the Parliament Magazine awards.

The party highlighted Agius Saliba’s work in campaigning for workers’ rights, including his championing of the right to disconnect in the EU. Thanks to efforts spearheaded by Saliba, the EP has also approved legislation mandating that small electronic devices have a common charger.

He was also behind a drive to investigate whether food importers who enjoy a de facto monopoly are artificially inflating food prices.

“Various circles, especially within Partit Nazzjonalista, criticised and attempted to ridicule my initiative. A few months later several importers acknowledged the need for action and agreed to join an initiative by the Labour Government to decrease prices by 15% and freeze them for the next nine months,” Agius Saliba said.

The MEP acknowledged his nomination for the award with appreciation.

“The nomination by the Parliament Magazine recognizes the work done during the last five years. I look forward so that together we continue building on these achievements in the best interests of Maltese consumers, the vulnerable and the working class,” he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also congratulated Agius Saliba for the nod.

“Your persistent dedication to the Maltese people and unwavering commitment to our nation's well-being are truly commendable,” Abela said.