Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been nominated for Parliament Magazine’s MEP awards 2022.

He is the only Maltese MEP nominated for this year’s edition of the awards, organised in collaboration with Euro News.

Agius Saliba has been shortlisted for the health and wellbeing award.

His nomination is a result of his work on initiatives related to health and wellbeing, such as on the right to disconnect and better teleworking conditions for all workers, access to medicines, as well as equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

As the co-chair of the intergroup on mental health, he also promotes the importance of mental health and wellbeing for all.

He is also one of the co-founders of a cross-party interest group on medicinal cannabis, striving towards a system that places the well-being of patients and consumer rights at the helm of every decision, fighting stigma and ensuring fair access to medicinal cannabis in all EU states.

Agius Saliba expressed gratitude at the vote of support.

“The nomination itself is already a great recognition of my work and regardless of the result, I will continue working tirelessly to ensure that no one is left behind," he said.

In 2020, Agius Saliba was also nominated for the Internal Market & Consumer Protection award. In January, Politico listed him in its People To Watch section in the digital sector, drawing on his important contributions in the sector.