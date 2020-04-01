Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has called for price control on essential items, saying it was disgraceful how some importers and distributors were ramping up prices in this time of crisis.

"It is always wrong to abuse, but to abuse at a time when thousands of Maltese and Gozitans are facing huge challenges because to a lack of work is disgraceful," he wrote on Facebook.

Prices of food and sanitary items were being raised by various importers and distributors at a time when many workers were being put on forced leave, he complained.

He said he would therefore appeal to the European Commission to enable national governments in this time of crisis to control the prices of essential items.

Earlier on Wednesday, Times of Malta reported that shoppers are accusing some supermarkets of taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis by hiking up prices.

Shoppers complained on social media that certain businesses have marked up the cost of certain items from between 50 and 100 per cent.

Malta Consumer Association Benny Borg Bonello confirmed that there had been complaints about prices for products such as hand sanitisers and even groceries.

The association asked the government to monitor the situation.