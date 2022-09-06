A Maltese MEP has called on the European Commission to ensure energy security and affordability, especially for the most vulnerable citizens.

Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar voiced her concerns during talks about rising energy prices held at the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

Prices for energy are reaching unprecedented heights, Cutajar said. This “affects jobs in key economic sectors and risks a domino effect with skyrocketing prices for basic goods."

“The Commission must counter this possible domino effect with concrete actions to protect the purchasing power of EU citizens”, the MEP stated.

In July the European Union, backed by all the 27 member states, forged a plan to reduce demand for gas by 15% in a bid to increase EU security of energy supply.

Malta, Cyprus, and some remote parts of the EU were granted an exemption from that requirement, due to their energy grids not being connected to mainland Europe.

The Maltese government has been absorbing the increase in energy prices, spending an estimated €250 million this year to keep tariffs stable.

However, businesses in most other European countries have seem their energy bills shoot up, with Cutajar noting that imported goods, including basic commodities, have gone up in price as a result.

Higher electricity prices lead to higher production costs which may in turn result in higher prices being paid by the end consumer, she said.

Cutajar said that energy prices had started rising before the war in Ukraine with the onset of the war exacerbating that.

Europe, she added, must learn from the mistake of over-dependence on Russia for its energy needs or any other third country.

“Europe must continue to diversify its energy sources by also looking toward cleaner energy and renewables, whilst ensuring energy affordability and security of supply, especially for the sake of vulnerable citizens”, she concluded.