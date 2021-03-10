Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has received support from acclaimed British writer, comedian and author Stephen Fry for his work to declare the EU an LGBTIQ freedom zone.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Fry, an outspoken advocate for gay rights, wrote:

“Under the guise of a tedious and deceitful 'anti woke' sentiment, countries like Hungary and Poland are beginning to strangle the precious rights and freedoms of their LGBTIQ citizens - I stand with brave and good MEPs like Mr Engerer here…”

Fry retweeted a post by Engerer which was a "shout-out" to homophobes in government.

“You will not make us invisible again! Your attempts strengthened our resolve and today in the European Parliament we declare EU as a LGBTIQ Freedom Zone. Poland Hungary we stand with you.”

Last week, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban wrote a letter stating that the EPP “has become an annexe of the European left”.

“Our task is clear. Now - without the EPP - we must build a European democratic right that offers a home to European citizens who do not want migrants, who do not want multiculturalism, who have not descended into LGBTQ lunacy, who defend Europe’s Christian traditions, who respect the sovereignty of nations,” said Orban.

Engerer said he could not stand "silently’ and not respond to Orban's "disgusting" letter.

He said that nearly a third of Poland is currently listed as an LGBTQI no-zone with thousands of people suffering in silence "so we must stand by them".

He added that many others in Europe still did not feel safe. "We are working to ensure that everyone is safe in EU states.”

Referring to Fry's praise he said: “My heart skipped a couple of beats when I saw that tweet.”

Since he was appointed the Socialist and Democrat’s lead negotiator for the upcoming resolution calling for all the European Union to be declared an LGBTIQ freedom zone, Engerer said that many other influencers and celebrities had reached out to him about his work.

“It is my duty to be the voice of and stand up for people who cannot,” said Engerer.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also took to social media to praise Engerer's work and said that he is in full support of the LGBTIQ Freedom Zone initiative.