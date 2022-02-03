MEP Josianne Cutajar was appointed vice-chair of the SEArica Intergroup at the European Parliament, focusing on islands, seas, rivers and coastal areas.

Cutajar will be focusing her work on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and digitalisation.

In her initial reaction to the appointment, Cutajar stated that she was pleased with the trust shown in her and her work and she would continue to strive for stronger and more relevant European policies in these areas.

She said that, as a Gozitan, she fully understood challenges islands faced and will focus her efforts to ensure that the European Union enters into a new pact with its islands.