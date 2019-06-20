MEP Roberta Metsola will be sitting on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee during this legislature.

Welcoming the new role, Dr Metsola said the next five years would be crucial for lawmakers to make sure that the right environmental legislation came into effect.

She said that within the Environmental Committee, she would focus on the reduction of the use of plastic, the improvement of air quality, as well as the important decisions which must be taken to address climate change.

“Earlier this year, we took strong measures to ban the use of single-use plastics. Now, it’s time to negotiate stronger laws," she said adding she would do her utmost to make sure new rules were not only approved, but also implemented.

Dr Metsola took note of President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen’s speech earlier this week in Strasbourg, during which she emphasised the need of drastic rules to address climate change.

“When it comes to climate, member states cannot act alone. We need not just a common approach, but also a common will. Much has been discussed, debated and agreed upon. Now it’s time to see that what has been decided, comes into force. The European Parliament will be a watchdog on this.”

Besides having an active role in the ENVI Committee, Dr Metsola has also been elected as the EPP group coordinator for the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee, which focuses on issues and legislation related to security, migration, rule of law and terrorism.

She has also been chosen to form part of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with the United States, as well as that for relations with Japan.