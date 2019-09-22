Combating climate change requires a shift in thinking from the traditional economy to a more sustainable one, Labour MEP Miriam Dalli has told a conference in New York.

Dr Dalli called for behavioural change and challenged the way various industries operate.

“Climate change is impacting all of us now. Let’s incentivise behaviour that helps us reach targets: cleaner mobility across all sectors, from road to maritime to aviation.

“Small and medium enterprises play a crucial role too, by pushing for greener services and products,” the Labour MEP told those present.

“We need to change our traditional economic models into sustainable and ecological ones, creating new jobs.”

Dr Dalli said that climate should not be seen as a financial burden but as an opportunity for a new economic model that incentivises sustainable communities, innovation, cleaner industry and better infrastructure.

In the European Parliament, Dr Dalli is pushing for a just transition to happen for workers, companies and citizens.

During a meeting she had with young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the European Parliament five months ago, Dr Dalli had insisted that 16-year-olds should have the right to vote in their respective countries.

In New York, she reiterated: “Youths should have the space to speak, but they should also be involved in decision-making processes everywhere.”

Last week, Dr Dalli joined thousands in the climate strike march as world leaders are meeting for the United Nations Climate Action Summit, in a bid to speed up action to meet the Paris Agreement goals. It aims to limit the increase in global warming by 1.5 degrees, in order to avert the most devastating effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is also in New York to attend and address the United Nations summit.