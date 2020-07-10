MEP Miriam Dalli will be sitting on the special committee on beating cancer, it was announced on Friday.

The committee was established during the June plenary session, which also saw the setting up of a subcommittee on taxation, three special committees (one on cancer, another on artificial intelligence and a third on foreign interference), and a committee of inquiry on animal transport.



The committee members are chosen by political groups, which are each allocated a number of seats in proportion to the number of MEPs they account for in the whole of the European Parliament.



The chairs and vice-chairs of each committee will be decided at further meetings in September.