MEPs have overwhelmingly backed a resolution against Malta's rule of law situation, the investigation into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's decision to temporarily remain in office.

The motion was overwhelmingly supported by 581 votes and opposed by 26, with 83 abstaining.

Such a large majority shows that members of Labour's own political grouping, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, also voted for it.

The motion highlights deep concerns about “the integrity and credibility of the investigations” into the journalist's murder in October 2017 and warns the EU that this risk “persists for as long as the Prime Minister remains in office.”

It also puts pressure on the European Commission to begin dialogue with Malta under the rule of law framework. It is designed to prevent emerging threats to the rule of law escalating to levels where certain EU membership rights are suspended for a member state under Article 7 of the EU treaty.

The motion was presented in the European Parliament on Wednesday following a debate on Tuesday when Socialist and conservative MEPs clashed over whether Dr Muscat should leave immediately.

Reacting to the decision, PN leader Adrian Delia said it showed how the reputational damage to Malta was getting more serious and irrepairable.

Nationalist MEP David Casa said: "Parliament is insisting that Muscat’s delayed resignation puts the integrity and impartiality of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation in jeopardy."

Fellow PN MEP Roberta Metsola, who proposed the motion, said she wanted the world to know that not all the Maltese people are "cut from the same cloth as Joseph Muscat and the criminals he empowers".

"When the world looks at Malta, they should see our true face: A proud people standing up," she said. "Muscat is still trying to cling to power for at least another 30 days of chaos: interfering, influencing and contaminating the investigation. He must resign immediately if our country stands any chance of moving forward."

The former European Parliament President and Italian MEP Antonio Tajani said Dr Muscat "must resign immediately".

Only 26 votes against

Only 103 members voted against the motion or chose to abstain, showing that a proportion of the 154 MEPs from the S&D grouping voted in favour of Dr Muscat stepping down immediately.

Sources within the S&D group said they supported "the overall sense" of the resolution even if they disagreed with parts of it.

"Most S&D voted in favour of the resolution because there was not the possibility to amend it and make it more accurate and balanced."

A spokeswoman said the decision on how and when Dr Muscat should leave was not the business of an institution European Parliament.

"The S&D Group is not backing him, but his resignation is something to be discussed by the Maltese people, and it is not the role of the European Parliament."

'Serious threats to rule of law'

In a statement the European Parliament said “developments in Malta in recent years have led to serious and persistent threats to the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights."

It also highlighted its concerns over freedom of the media, the independence of the police and judiciary, the freedom of peaceful assembly and the separation of powers.

"In #Malta, a journalist was murdered for doing her job! What did the Heads of State and Government do? Nothing. They didn’t even talk about it, even though these issues are most fundamental for our European Way of Life." @ManfredWeber during #EUCO debate #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/fTaoOmaVOj — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) December 18, 2019

MEPs said they welcome recent comments by Commission Vice-President Jourová, stating that Malta’s failure to enact judicial reforms could serve as a basis for triggering an Article 7 procedure.

They reiterated the need to establish a permanent, independent EU-wide mechanism on democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights to safeguard the EU’s values.

The resolution also asked for Malta’s investor citizenship and residence schemes to be abolished, as these effectively sell EU citizenship and pose a threat to anti-money laundering efforts, the fight against cross-border crime and the integrity of the Schengen area.