MEP David Casa has teamed up with colleagues from across the political spectrum and proposed the establishment of a News Media Fund, a permanent dedicated support mechanism for journalists and media houses.

The proposal was made in a letter sent by the members of the Media Working Group at the European Parliament to European authorities, including the presidents of the European Commission the European Council and the European Parliament.

Casa said the COVID-19 pandemic led to huge financial challenges to journalists and media houses. He said that for a democracy to function, there had to be independent journalists who could keep politicians in check.

“It is our duty as policymakers to ensure that democracy doesn’t fall victim of a health pandemic. I will continue to put pressure to ensure that the European Union provides the necessary support measures,” Casa said.

The letter was also sent to all EU governments explains the reasoning for the call.

MEPs are insisting on having the budget for the Creative Europe programme doubled, to €2.8 million, and distributed among member states. The members are also calling for an increase in funding for the Justice, Rights and Values Fund, which is crucial for the protection of independent journalists.

Casa said: “I call on EU governments, including the Maltese government, to ensure that the media sector, which is one of the most heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is adequately addressed through the various recovery programmes adopted. This is an opportunity for us all to reiterate our commitment to the media sector which is the fourth pillar of democracy.”