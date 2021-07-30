Mercedes ramped up the war of words with Formula One rivals Red Bull on Thursday by accusing them of attempting to “tarnish the good name and sporting integrity of Lewis Hamilton”.

The accusation came after Red Bull failed to win a review into the 10-second penalty handed to Hamilton for the world champion’s controversial collision with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the recent British Grand Prix.

“In addition to bringing this incident to a close we hope this decision will mark the end of a concerted attempt by the senior management of Red Bull Racing to tarnish the good name and sporting integrity of Lewis Hamilton,” said a Mercedes statement.

Red Bull had claimed that the penalty was “insufficient” and sought a review of the decision.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta