Mercedes-AMG has outlined its forthcoming powertrains as the performance car maker switches to electrification.

Future models from Mercedes-Benz’s go-faster division will use plug-in hybrid or fully electric powertrains.

For a firm that has built its reputation on producing noisy performance cars, perhaps the most interesting news is its plan to create AMG versions of the Mercedes-EQ range of electric vehicles.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com