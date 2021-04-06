Mercedes-AMG has outlined its forthcoming powertrains as the performance car maker switches to electrification.
Future models from Mercedes-Benz’s go-faster division will use plug-in hybrid or fully electric powertrains.
For a firm that has built its reputation on producing noisy performance cars, perhaps the most interesting news is its plan to create AMG versions of the Mercedes-EQ range of electric vehicles.
Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us