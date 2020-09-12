Mercedes hope to complete their contract talks and agree a new deal with Lewis Hamilton during the upcoming mini-breaks in the congested Formula One calendar, team chief Toto Wolff has revealed.
But, he told a news conference at Mugello, he does not have a date in mind when he hopes to announce a happy conclusion and confirmation that the six-time world champion has a new deal with the team.
