An uncompetitive Mercedes and admission that he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” have put Lewis Hamilton’s remarkable record at the Australian Grand Prix under severe threat this weekend.

Britain’s deposed seven-time world champion is bidding to make it an incredible seven straight pole positions in Melbourne.

But Hamilton has endured a torrid start to the season with Mercedes alarmingly adrift of pace-setters Red Bull and Ferrari, unable to challenge for grid position or victory in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

